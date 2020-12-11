Insight

Washington prepares to impose sanctions on "each person that knowingly engaged in the acquisition of the S-400 air defence system" by Turkey.

The US House of Representatives passed a defence bill on Tuesday which paves the way for imposing sanctions on Turkey over Ankara’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems.

Although Turkey stressed it was Washington’s refusal to sell Patriot missiles to Ankara that led the country to seek out other sellers, the recent $740 billion defence bill received 335 votes in favour, 78 opposed, passing with a two-thirds majority that defies the president's veto power.

US President Donald Trump previously said that if the senate also approves the bill, he will veto it. To block Trump's veto power, the senate needed to achieve a two-thirds majority - and it did.

Recently, reports emerged that Washington is set to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a move which is likely to worsen already problematic ties between the two NATO allies.

Talking to Reuters, US officials said that the step, which is likely to infuriate Ankara and severely complicate relations with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, could be announced any day.

Recently approved sanctions are said to be targeting Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and its head, Ismail Demir, the sources added.

Speaking with Reuters, a senior Turkish official said that the sanctions on Turkey would backfire and hurt ties between the country and America..

“Sanctions would not achieve a result but be counterproductive. They would harm relations,” the official said.

“Turkey is in favour of solving these problems with diplomacy and negotiations. We won’t accept one-sided impositions,” he added.

The final version of the $740 billion annual US defence authorisation legislation, which the Senate voted for, would force Washington to impose sanctions within 30 days.

In October, Turkey was said to have tested S-400s which were delivered by Russia last year. Washington argued that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Three NATO members already have Russian defence systems, even the US

On the one hand, Washington expresses concerns over Ankara’s S-400 missile defence systems purchase, but on the other, the US has never questioned other NATO members that previously procured earlier generation S-300 missiles without it conflicting with their membership in the alliance.

Moscow has sold the S-300 system to 20 countries, including three NATO member states: Greece, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

In 1996, Greece made a deal to purchase Russian S-300 missile defence systems. Also, in 1999 and 2004, Athens signed new agreements with Russia to purchase TOR-M1 and OSA AKM (SA-8B) medium- and low-altitude air defence systems.

Russian-made air defence systems continue to remain in use as an integrated part of Greek air defence systems.

Both of the missile systems that are being used by Greece have radar systems that would pose a danger to NATO air forces. S-300s were initially developed for use against aircraft, but later it became capable of defending against ballistic missiles.

In 1994, even Washington secretly purchased the Russian made S-300s, according to the New York Times, in order to examine the system and develop its own Patriot systems.

Greece deployed S300s in military drill with the US

In August, Athens continued to increase tensions with provocative acts in the Eastern Mediterranean, most recently by testing its Russian S-300 air defence missile system during a military drill on the Greek island of Crete last month.

The drill, which was accompanied by Germany, the Netherlands and the US, was conducted with the Russian S-300s and various other air defence systems, including TOR-M1, OSA-AKM, Hawk, ASRAD and the Stinger man-portable air-defense system (MANPAD).

Moreover, anti-aircraft missiles, and Russian, American and German-made medium- and short-range missile defence systems were tested and fired during the drill.

