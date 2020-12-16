At least a fifth of the world's population may not have access to a Covid-19 vaccine until 2022, according to a study, with wealthier nations reserving more than half of next year's potential doses.

With hopes that vaccines can bring an end to a pandemic that has killed some 1.6 million people, countries including the United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates have already begun rolling out immunisation programmes.

Eager to increase their chances of having access to at least one of the dozens of vaccines in development, many nations have snapped up allocations of several different drugs.

Wealthy nations – accounting for just 14 percent of the global population – have pre-ordered just over half of the vaccine doses expected to be produced by the 13 leading developers next year, researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found in a study published on Wednesday.

There are fears that poorer nations will be left behind.

Vaccine reservations

Even if the drug makers all produce effective, safe vaccines and meet their maximum global manufacturing targets, the study said "at least a fifth of the world's population would not have access to vaccines until 2022."

The research, published in the BMJ medical journal, looked at publicly available data and found that as of mid-November, reservations totalled 7.48 billion doses – equivalent to 3.76 billion immunisation courses, because most vaccines require two jabs.

That is out of a total maximum projected manufacturing capacity of 5.96 billion courses by the end of 2021.

Pooled purchasing scheme

The study estimated that up to 40 percent of the vaccine courses from the leading manufacturers might be available for low- and middle-income countries, but said this would depend on how rich countries share what they have bought.

The authors, who cautioned that public information was incomplete, called for "greater transparency and accountability" over support for equitable global access.