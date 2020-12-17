POLITICS
Here’s why children under 16 are not getting Covid-19 vaccine as yet
Younger age groups will now be enrolled in trials by pharmaceutical companies to study the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in the group, with results expected next year.
Children are pushed by their parents in a cart during the Saint Lazarus procession in El Rincon, Havana province, Cuba, on December 17, 2020. / AFP
December 17, 2020

Children under the age of 16 around the world will not be able to get the Covid-19 until next year.

This is until there’s enough data from studies in different age groups, which will stretch well into next year.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorised in the US and other countries is for people 16 and older.

Testing began in October in children as young as 12 and is expected to take several more months. 

The US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies around the world will have to decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group.

Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for study as well.

Moderna, which is expected to become the second Covid-19 vaccine greenlit in the US, began enrolling study participants ages 12 to 17 this month, and will track them for a year. 

Testing in children younger than 12 is expected to start in early 2021.

It is uncertain if the results on younger children will come in time for vaccinations to begin before the next school year.

Positive outcomes in adult studies are reassuring and suggest it is safe to proceed in testing kids, said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University and director of its vaccine research program.

Even though children usually don’t get very sick from Covid-19, they can spread the virus to others, said Dr. Robert Frenck, who is the lead researcher for Pfizer’s study in kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. At least 1.6 million youth have been infected, 8,000 have been hospitalized and 162 have died from the virus, he noted.

“It’s really important, not only for themselves but also for society,” Frenck said.

SOURCE:AP
