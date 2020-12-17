On December 17, 2010, a twenty-six-year-old Tunisian fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi set fire to himself in protest outside a government office in the dreary centre-west town of Sidi Bouzid, after a policewoman humiliated him while confiscating his wares, claiming he had no permit to engage in street vending.

In a matter of days, his act of defiance set off a revolutionary movement that rippled across the Middle East and North Africa, toppling authoritarian regimes in what became popularly known as the ‘Arab Spring’.

On January 14, 2011, nationwide protests led by collective actions by workers ousted Tunisia’s long-serving autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, in what was dubbed the Jasmine revolution. In Egypt, crowds forced Hosni Mubarak from power after three decades as president. Uprisings shook Libya, Syria, Bahrain and Yemen.

Though its path to democracy has been far smoother than in places like Syria, Yemen and Libya – where bloody civil wars continue to this day – its economy has deteriorated and political leadership has been beset by paralysis.

Leila Bouazizi, Mohammed’s sister, admitted that the revolt that followed in 2011 has done little to substantially solve the economic issues that pushed her brother over the edge.

“Everyone thought the government would do something,” she said from Quebec, where she moved to study in 2013 and has lived ever since.

“Unfortunately, it did nothing,” she added, saying she was “very disappointed” in the outcome of the uprising, even though it brought down the country’s long-time ruler and installed a fragile democratic system.

She criticised the lack of solid measures to reform the country’s failing health system or fix its decrepit infrastructure. And despite some political progress, young people in marginalised regions such as Sidi Bouzid still face unemployment three times the national average.

With rising prices, stagnant incomes and few opportunities even for the highly educated, “the situation might even be worse now” than before the revolution, Leila said.

Democracy isn’t built in a day

Tunisia holds the distinction of being the sole democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring, and since 2011 there have been six elections across the country at the municipal, parliamentary and presidential levels.

Last autumn, the country’s second democratically elected president Kais Saied took over in peaceful transition of power after parliamentary elections came forward following the death of former president Beji Caid Essebsi.

What made the Tunisian experiment with democracy more effective in comparison to states like Egypt for example, was its powerful trade union confederation (UGTT) – which has long acted as a "third force" in Tunisian society – and a segment of its working class that maintained independence from the state.

It was nationwide strikes, pushed by the rank and file supported by UGTT, that eventually helped force a democratic transition.