The European Union and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year.

The UK will leave the EU single market in less than two weeks and time has all but run out for any agreement to be approved in time to head off a severe economic shock.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the only way to get a deal is for the 27-nation bloc to compromise since “the UK has done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves."

“That’s really where we are,” Johnson said, adding “no sensible government" could agree to the EU demands as they stand.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the EU parliament both sides were in the “home straight of the negotiations," which have already come a long way in nine months of talks but are still short of a final compromise.

Barnier called it “a very serious and somber situation" if a deal falls through, with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake.

Countdown begins

The European Parliament has set a Sunday night deadline for the talks since it still will have to approve any deal before December 31, when a transition period following Britain's January 31 withdrawal from the EU will expire.