Authorities have evacuated nearly 10,000 people from their homes in the northeastern Philippines as heavy rain across the country left at least eight people dead.

The storm, which has inundated villages and destroyed scores of houses in recent days, is the latest to batter the disaster-prone archipelago.

Floodwaters reached waist-deep in 14 towns in the Cagayan Valley in the northeast of the main island of Luzon, which saw the worst flooding in decades last month, regional civil defence officer Francis Joseph Reyes said on Sunday.

That forced nearly 10,000 people to seek shelter in emergency centres.

READ MORE: Fiji scrambles to provide aid as death toll from cyclone rises

Home of storms and typhoons