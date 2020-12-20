Sunday, December 20, 2020

WHO Europe urges stronger action

The World Health Organization is calling on its members in Europe to step up measures against coronavirus in the face of the new variant circulating in Britain, its European branch said.

Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO.

"Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches," said a spokeswoman for WHO Europe.

The UN agency urged its members worldwide to " increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses where possible and sharing of sequence data internationally, in particular, to report if the same mutations of concern are found," she said.

Britain reports record cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Britain surged by 35,928, official data showed, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, lower than the 534 recorded on Saturday.

The government has toughened restrictions in London and southeast England to try to curb the spread of a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.

France adds 12,799 new cases overnight

France reported 12,799 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the total of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,473,354.

There were 131 deaths, bringing the total to 60,549.

Turkey reports over 20,000 new infections

Turkey has reported 20,316 more coronavirus infections, including 3,546 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The total number of symptomatic patients reached over two million with the latest additions.

As many as 21,218 people also recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 1.8 million, while the death toll climbed to 18,097 with 246 additions.

Nearly 159,000 Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country, pushing the total to over 22.44 million.

The number of patients in critical condition, meanwhile, stands at 5,347.

Italy reports 352 deaths and 15,104 new cases

Italy reported 352 coronavirus-related deaths against 553 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 15,104 from 16,308.

There were 137,420 swab tests carried out in the past day, down from a previous 176,185 the ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 68,799 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. It has also registered more than 1.95 million cases t o date.

Dutch register record 13,032 new cases

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by more than 13,000 in 24 hours to hit another record, data released by Dutch health authorities showed.

Covid-19 infections in the country have continued to rise despite new, stringent lockdown measures imposed by the government on Dec. 14 which included closing schools and shops.

The 13,302 new cases reported by the National Institute for Health on Sunday surpasses the previous record 12,779 recorded on Thursday.

Kuwait adds UK to its high-risk list of countries

Kuwait's civil aviation authority added the United Kingdom to its high-risk list of countries, meaning all flights from it are banned, the authority wrote on Twitter.

In August, Kuwait banned commercial flights to 31 countries that it deemed high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Second vaccine authorised in US ships out

Initial shipments of the second vaccine authorised in the US left a distribution centre, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The trucks left the factory in the Memphis area with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorised their emergency rollout.

Later Sunday, an expert committee will debate who should be next in line for early doses of the Moderna vaccine and a similar one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech. Pfizer's shots were first shipped out a week ago and started being used the next day, kicking off the nation’s biggest vaccination drive.

Germany may ban UK, South Africa flights over new strain

Source close to the German health ministry has told AFP that Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious strain circulating in the two countries.

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.

South Africa and Britain are currently the only two countries in the world that have reported the new strain.

Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes vaccine prices

US drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published the price per dose of Covid-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper.

Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. She subsequently deleted her tweet.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose Covid-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

Elisabeth Schraepen, the US drugmaker's spokeswoman for the Benelux region, told Belgian daily Le Soir that the publication of the details was a breach of confidentiality.

"These prices are covered by a confidentiality clause in the contract with the European Commission," Schraepen said.

Russia reports 28,948 new cases, 511 deaths

Russia has reported 28,948 new cases, including 7,263 in Moscow, taking the national toll to 2,848,377.

Authorities also reported 511 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 50,858 since the pandemic began.

Tougher UK curbs may last some time ⁠— health minister

Britain's health minister has suggested that tighter restrictions in London and southeast England to curb a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus could stay in place for some time.

Health Minister Matt Hancock, when asked whether people living under the stringent new Tier 4 restrictions should expect to do so for some time, told Sky News: "We've got a long way to go to sort this.

"Essentially we've got to get that vaccine rolled out to keep people safe. Given how much faster this new variant spreads, it's going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out."

Thousands line up for tests amid Thailand virus outbreak

Thousands of people have lined up for tests in a province near Bangkok, as Thai authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak of the virus that has infected nearly 700 people.

Triple lines of mainly migrant workers stretched for around 100 meters in one location alone, at Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province, as health officials in mobile units methodically took nasal swabs. There were three locations in total in the area.

Nearby, razor wire and police guards blocked access to the Klang Koong, or Central Shrimp, seafood market — one of Thailand's largest — and its associated housing, the epicentre of the new cluster.

Indonesia church decorates Christmas tree with masks, sanitisers to promote awareness

A catholic church in Indonesia has decorated a Christmas tree with protective masks and hand sanitisers as a way to spread awareness of the virus in the festive season, as the country's daily death toll hit a record high.

"The tree was made with the intention of making people more aware of the importance of maintaining health protocols," Markus Marcelinus Hardo Iswanto of the parish of The Catholic Church of Christ the King in Indonesia's second-largest city Surabaya told Reuters.

Starting with a bamboo skeleton, the church's followers and the local Muslim community decorated the tree with hundreds of colourful donated masks and hand sanitisers, and took a week to complete the three-metre tree, he said.

WHO in close contact with UK on new virus variant

The World Health Organization has said it was in close contact with UK officials over a new virus variant.

"They'll (UK officials) continue to share info and results of their analysis and ongoing studies. We'll update Member States and public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant and any implications," WHO said in a tweet.

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70 percent more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

Israel begins vaccine drive as infections surge

Israel has began its virus inoculation drive, aiming to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day in a bid to stamp out the illness that is once again surging among its population.

The country will first immunize health workers, followed by the elderly, high-risk Israelis and those over 60 years old.

Israel says it has secured sufficient doses for much of the country's 9 million people from both Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccine US authorities approved this week for emergency use.

With public opinion polls showing many Israelis are reluctant to receive shots right away, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would set a “personal example” and insisted on being the first Israeli vaccinated.

Thailand to test over 10,000 people after record surge

Thailand plans to test more than 10,000 people after a record daily surge in cases to over 500, most of which were among migrant workers linked to a shrimp market near the capital, an official said.

By Wednesday the authorities aim to conduct 10,300 tests in the southwest province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak appeared, and such nearby provinces as Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Pathom, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand's virus taskforce, told a news conference.

US Congress poised to vote on virus aid package

US Congress has appeared poised to vote on a $900 billion virus aid package after senators struck a late-night compromise to clear one of the final hurdles, a dispute over Federal Reserve pandemic lending authorities.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at the US Capitol late on Saturday night: "If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we'll be able to vote tomorrow."

Pharma chief urges transparency in virus vaccine rollout

Pharmaceutical firms must be "very transparent" about the risks and benefits of vaccines in efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Asia's largest drugmaker said.

Takeda, one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, is not developing its own vaccine but has contracts with several firms to distribute their jabs in Japan and is also testing a virus treatment.

"We have to manage the situation well, be very transparent and extremely educative in the way we introduce products," chief executive Christophe Weber said.

"Medicines or vaccines are never perfect...there are always some side effects," said Weber.