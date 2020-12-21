Reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily are causing alarm but virus experts say it’s unclear if that’s the case or whether they pose any concern for vaccines or cause more severe disease.

Virus evolution is natural and expected

Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year.

New variants, or strains, of the virus that causes Covid-19 have been seen almost since it was first detected in China nearly a year ago.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions because of the new strain.

Several European Union countries, South American nations and Canada have banned or limited some flights from the UK to try to limit any spread. More are expected to follow.

Here’s what is known about the mutation.

What's worrying about the UK strain?

Health experts in the UK and US said the strain seems to infect more easily than others, but there is no evidence yet that it is more deadly.

Patrick Vallance, the British government’s chief scientific adviser, said that the strain “moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant,” causing over 60 percent of infections in London by December.

The strain is also concerning because it has so many mutations – nearly two dozen – and some are on the spike protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells. That spike is what current vaccines target.

“I’m worried about this, for sure,” but it’s too soon to know how important it ultimately will prove to be, said Dr Ravi Gupta, who studies viruses at the University of Cambridge in England. He and other researchers posted a report of it on a website scientists use to quickly share developments, but the paper has not been formally reviewed or published in a journal.

How do new strains occur?

Viruses often acquire small changes of a letter or two in their genetic alphabet just through normal evolution. A slightly modified strain can become the most common one in a country or region just because that’s the strain that first took hold there or because “super spreader” events helped it become entrenched.

A bigger worry is when a virus mutates by changing the proteins on its surface to help it escape from drugs or the immune system.

“Emerging evidence” suggests that may be starting to happen with the new coronavirus, Trevor Bedford, a biologist and genetics expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve now seen the emergence and spread of several variants” that suggests this, and some show resistance to antibody treatments, he noted.