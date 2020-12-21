While some of the countries that once formed part of the Soviet Union have managed to transition to democratic forms of government overseen by the rule of law, many suffer from high levels of corruption, human rightsabuses and a lack of political freedom. They can be described as kleptocracies – where the ruling elite use their power to make vast fortunes from the country’s assets (often oil, gas and minerals) at the expense of the people.

Much of this wealth ends up in foreign bank accounts: the recent FinCEN scandal highlights how global banks help kleptocrats launder their gains into the USand Europe, which act as safe havens for the wealth acquired by families of corrupt leaders.

The kleptocrats are helped by a coterie of Western ‘gatekeepers’: bankers, real estate agents, company service providers, PR agents, lobbyists and lawyers, who turn a blind eye on the origin of the wealth in return for a share of the spoils.

The transfer of illicit capital into the West from kleptocracies not only deprives citizens who live in these countries of much-needed revenue, but it also has a corrosive effect on the jurisdictions where the money ends up: lawmakers’ opinions are swayed by shadowy lobbyists and paid-for articles in Western media paint rosy pictures of corrupt autocracies.

The global community needs to do more to stem the tide of dubious and illicit cash flowing from kleptocracies into the so-called developed world.

Entrenched kleptocracies

Headlines regarding Uzbekistan have been dominated in recent years by legal proceedings against Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan’s first president.

In March 2019, Gulnara was subject to criminal charges brought by the US Department of Justice in relation to a telecoms bribery scheme that netted Karimova more than $800 million from a variety of international companies who paid her to gain access to the Uzbek telecommunications market. Much of this money was ploughed by Karimova into real estate around the world – Switzerland, France, UK, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Kazakhstan, the country’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, stepped down in 2019 after 29 years in office, yet the kleptocratic system remains, with members of his family and close political allies controlling vast sections of the economy, including oil, gas, minerals, telecommunications and banking.