Pakistan's military has been on high alert in Kashmir as Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a UN vehicle in the Pakistan-held part came under attack.

Pakistan blamed Friday's attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. India has denied the allegations.

The two UN observers in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

“I am making absolutely clear to the (international) community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday.

Pakistan says the attack on the UN vehicle was deliberate, as such vehicles are clearly marked and “recognisable even from long distances.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it had “credible information that India was planning to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to divert attention from its domestic difficulties and create a justification for another misadventure against Pakistan.”

“If that were to happen, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defence,” it said in a letter to the UN.

The UN confirmed Friday's incident and said it was being investigated.

India rejects allegations

Anurag Srivastava, a spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, said Pakistan's allegations were “investigated in detail and found to be factually incorrect and false."