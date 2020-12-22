The US administration is weighing a request to grant legal immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from a lawsuit, which accuses him of sending a hit squad to kill dissident Saad Al Jabri, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The Saudi government has requested Washington that MBS should be protected from liability in a case filed by Saad al Jabri, a deputy to former Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was then Minister of the Interior.

Al Jabri was once a key point man between Saudi intelligence services and Western agencies, and he is credited with stopping terrorist attacks, including one on synagogues inside the US, earning him the respect of American intelligence officials.

“A license to kill”

In a lawsuit filed earlier this year, Al Jabri claims that a 50-person Saudi kill team was sent to assassinate him in 2018, almost two weeks after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad.

The Post said that the US State Department sent a questionnaire to Al Jabri’s lawyers last month, asking for their legal opinions on whether it should grant the Saudi request.

Al Jabri’s eldest son Khalid told the Post if given, the US would essentially be granting MBS immunity for conduct that succeeded in killing Jamal Khashoggi and failed to kill his father.

“Lack of accountability is one thing, but allowing impunity through immunity is like issuing a license to kill.”

One last favour

A State Department recommendation could also lead to dismissal of Muhammed Bin Salman as a defendant in other cases filed in the US, including one accusing him of orchestrating the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi and of targeting a hack operation to discredit Al Jazeera anchor Ghada Ouesis for her criticism of the kingdom.

US government lawyers will be required in February to submit arguments in two separate lawsuits related to the Khashoggi case, brought under the Freedom of Information Act by the Open Society Justice Initiative.

The lawyers have been prevented disclosure of relevant documents on national security grounds so far.