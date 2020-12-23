A US-Israeli delegation has signed agreements with Morocco in Rabat, cementing a controversial Washington-sponsored normalisation of relations between Israel and the North African country.

The visiting delegation, led by Jared Kushner – son-in-law and advisor to outgoing US President Donald Trump – and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security advisor, Meir Ben Shabbat, arrived in Rabat on Tuesday from Tel Aviv on the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Morocco.

Less than two weeks ago, Morocco became the third Arab state this year, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to normalise ties with Israel under US-brokered deals, while Sudan has pledged to follow suit.

The US-Israeli delegation met King Mohammed VI at the royal palace, before the signing of a tripartite declaration lauding Trump's December 10 decision to recognise Morocco's "sovereignty" over the disputed region of Western Sahara, widely read as a quid pro quo for Rabat's simultaneous pledge to restore ties with Israel.

Bilateral deals signed

Tuesday's declaration included a commitment to "immediately resume full official contacts between Israeli and Moroccan counterparts", with all parties agreeing to "fully implement" their sides of the bargain before the end of January.

Appearing alongside Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Kushner said at an evening press conference that the visit had been "enormously productive so far".

Both Kushner and Ben Shabbat were received at the airport by Moroccan officials, albeit in a low key welcome far from the pomp of the delegation's departure from Israel.

Alongside the tripartite declaration, four bilateral deals were signed on Tuesday between Israel and Morocco, centering on direct air links, water management, connecting financial systems, and a visa waiver arrangement for diplomats.

Morocco has North Africa's largest Jewish community of about 3,000 people, and Israel is home to 700,000 Jews of Moroccan origin.

Sovereignty over Western Sahara

As part of the Morocco-Israel deal unveiled earlier this month, Trump fulfilled a decades-old goal of Rabat by backing its contested sovereignty in the disputed region of Western Sahara.

The move infuriated the Algerian-backed pro-independence Polisario Front, which controls about one-fifth of the desert territory that was once a Spanish colony.

Kushner said on Tuesday the US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara was "rejecting the failed status quo, which benefits no one".

"Genuine autonomy is the only feasible option but it will take work, we urge all parties to constructively engage with the United Nations to move forward through the negotiations," he added.

