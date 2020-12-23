The UN has said that the Central African Republic's (CAR) fourth-largest town, which was seized by rebels ahead of elections, is back in the hands of its peacekeepers and national security forces.

"The situation in Bambari is under control," Abdoulaziz Fall, spokesman for the UN's peacekeeping force in the CAR, told a news conference in the capital Bangui on Wednesday.

"The civilians are starting to return. The armed groups have been pushed back into the bush."

The rebel attacks followed government accusations at the weekend that ex-president Francois Bozize was plotting a coup with armed groups ahead of presidential and legislative elections next Sunday.

At the CAR's request, Russia and Rwanda have sent "hundreds" of military personnel to support the troubled country, the government says, an account confirmed by those countries.

Bambari is located 380 kilometres northeast of Bangui.

Panic gripped the streets of Bangui earlier on Wednesday with businesses closing and people sheltering in their homes as the country prepared for the election, which has stoked the embers of violence.

France flies jets

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Wednesday with CAR counterpart Faustin-Archange Touadera and afterwards, at the latter's behest, ordered French fighter jets to overfly the country to "show France's condemnation of attempts at destabilisation", the Elysee Palace said.

The overfly by three Chad-based French planes was with the agreement of the UN peacekeeping mission.

Macron's office said he condemned "attempts by armed groups and certain political leaders, including Francois Bozize, which seek to obstruct the implementation of peace accords and the holding of elections".

Macron underlined "France's unwavering commitment alongside CAR authorities and the people of CAR to contribute to efforts to stabilise the country", where France currently has a 300-strong troop contingent, backing up the 11,500-strong UN mission MINUSCA.

Members of a militia called Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) overran the town on Tuesday after a two-hour firefight with MINUSCA troops, sources said.

Elusive peace

The town mayor said on Tuesday that civilians had not been attacked, but the police station, gendarmerie and some homes had been ransacked.

The UN's Human Rights Office warned on Wednesday it was "deeply alarmed" by reports of escalating violence, which it said posed a grave threat to lives and the elections.

The CAR is one of the poorest and most unstable countries in the world, experiencing only rare moments of peace since independence from France in 1960.

'Some panic'

On Saturday, the government said three armed groups had formed an alliance and were advancing on highways to Bangui in a plot fomented by Bozize. MINUSCA said late on Sunday that the advance had been halted or rolled back.