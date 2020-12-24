US President Donald Trump has warned he will hold "Iran responsible" in the event of a fatal attack on Americans in Iraq, as the first anniversary of the killing of a top Iranian general in a US air strike approaches.

"Our embassy in Baghdad got hit [on] Sunday by several rockets," Trump said on Twitter, referring to an attack that caused damage but no deaths.

"Guess where they came from: IRAN," he added.

"Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq," he added, before offering "some friendly health advice to Iran: if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over."

Top officials agree on options to deter attacks

Meanwhile, top US national security officials agreed on Wednesday on a proposed range of options to present to President Trump aimed at deterring any attack on US military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, a senior administration official told Reuters news agency.

The meeting was spurred by an attack on Sunday in which rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone compound targeting the US embassy and causing some minor damage, the Iraqi military and the embassy said.

The so-called principal's committee group, including acting Defence Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien met at the White House, said the official, who requested anonymity.

A "range of options" would be presented soon to Trump, said the official, who would not describe the content of the options or say whether they included military action.

"Each one is designed to be non-escalatory and to deter further attacks," the official said.

Blame game