Thursday, December 24, 2020

First 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine arrive in Argentina

Some 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Argentina on Thursday morning, following its approval by the government for emergency use.

On a special flight of carrier Aerolineas Argentinas from Moscow, the vaccine arrived at Ezeiza international airport, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, according to Reuters witnesses and images shown on local television.

Argentine officials said they expect to start administering the vaccine in the days ahead.

On Wednesday, Argentina became the third country to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, after Russia and Belarus.

Argentina has also approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

Russia's Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, the country's sovereign wealth fund, issued a statement heralding the Christmas Eve arrival of the vaccine in Argentina, saying it had 91.4% efficacy, based on recent trials.

Against severe cases, the vaccine had 100% efficacy, it said.

Morocco orders 65M vaccine doses

Morocco said Thursday it had ordered 65 million doses of novel coronavirus vaccine, as the North African kingdom prepared to launch a vaccination campaign targeting 25 million people.

"Preparations have reached very advanced stages," Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said in a statement on the rollout plans.

"Field exercises covering all stages of the process of vaccinating citizens have been put in place."

A government source confirmed to AFP that Morocco has opted for the Chinese Sinopharm and British AstraZeneca vaccines, which both require two shots.

No date has been given for the arrival of the jabs or for the start of the vaccine rollout.

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved vaccine.

Mexico began administering the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a broadcast ceremony in which Maria Irene Ramirez, 59, got the first shot, under the watchful eyes of military personnel who escorted the vaccine shipment.

“This is the best present I could have received in 2020,” said Ramirez. ”The truth is we are afraid, but we have to keep going because someone has to be in the front line of this battle."

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell waxed poetic, saying, “Today the stage of the epidemic and its treatment changes, to a ray of hope.”

Zoe Robledo, director of Mexico’s social security system, called it “an unforgettable Christmas. We are sure this is going to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

Other doctors and nurses rolled up their sleeves in the chill morning air at outside vaccination stations in the cities of Toluca and Queretaro.

The country's 1.4 million health workers will be the first to get the shots, followed by the elderly, those with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the disease, and teachers.

Brazil virus death toll approaches 190,000

Brazil on Thursday registered 58,428 additional cases and 762 related deaths in the prior 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry.

The South American country has now registered 7,423,945 total confirmed cases and 189,982 deaths.

France records 21,634 new cases

France recorded a further 21,634 new, confirmed cases and 292 more deaths in hospitals from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.

France now has a total of 2,527,509 confirmed cases, while the total number of French deaths stands at 62,268.

France currently has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

Study: New virus strain to cause more deaths in UK

A mutated virus strain spreading in Britain is on average 56 percent more contagious than the original version, scientists have warned in a study, urging a fast vaccine rollout to help prevent more deaths.

The new variant, which emerged in southeast England in November and is spreading fast, is likely to boost hospitalisations and deaths from Covid next year, according to the study published Wednesday by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Researchers, focusing on the English southeast, east and London, said it was still uncertain whether the mutated strain was more or less deadly than its predecessor.

"Nevertheless, the increase in transmissibility is likely to lead to a large increase in incidence, with Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths projected to reach higher levels in 2021 than were observed in 2020, even if regional tiered restrictions implemented before 19 December are maintained," they said.

The authors warned that a national lockdown imposed in England in November was unlikely to prevent an increase of infections "unless primary schools, secondary schools, and universities are also closed".

Any easing of control measures, meanwhile, would likely prompt "a large resurgence of the virus".

Italy enters Christmas lockdown amid signs of resurgence

Police in Italy enforced new travel restrictions aimed at limiting Christmas get-togethers involving far-flung family members as public health officials appealed Thursday for a “drastic reduction" in social contacts to prevent new infections over the holidays.

A modified nationwide lockdown went into effect on Christmas Eve with restrictions and closures similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown the Italian government enforced from March to May, when Italy became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

The aim of the Dec. 24-Jan. 6 slowdown is to prevent a January resurgence after Italy's fall wave of coronavirus infections killed more people than during the country's first spring outbreak, according to official counts.

Italy's total confirmed cases passed the 2 million mark Thursday, while 505 more deaths brought country's official toll in the pandemic to 70,900, the most in Europe.

Iran acts to buy and test vaccines

Iran has reached an initial agreement to buy vaccines from overseas and plans to test a domestically produced shot soon, state media reported on Thursday, as the daily number of deaths fell to a three-month low.

Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati said Iran had reached a preliminary deal to transfer money for vaccines and would pay around $244 million for initial imports of vaccines.

Hemmati gave no more details. The country said recently that US sanctions were preventing it from making payments to COVAX, a multi-agency group dedicated to assuring fair access to vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

Some 190 economies have signed up to the COVAX scheme.

Iran's Shifa Pharmed began registering volunteers this week for human trials of the country's first domestic vaccine candidate, Iranian media reported.

Brazil suspends UK flights over new virus strain

Brazil will suspend flights from Britain from Friday, after the appearance of a new strain of virus in that country, according to a decree published Thursday.

"International flights to Brazil coming from or passing through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are temporarily banned," the decree said.

Foreigners who have been in Britain during the last 14 days are also banned from entering.

About 50 countries have suspended since Sunday the arrivals of travelers from Britain after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

The decree also prohibits the entry of foreigners by land and river into Brazil as of Thursday, with the exception of travelers from Paraguay and the transport of goods.

And it introduces from December 30 a requirement for foreigners entering Brazil by air to present a negative PCR test performed less than 72 hours before boarding.

Turkey's coronavirus deaths rise by 254

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 254 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 19,115.

Turkey also recorded 18,102 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 2,100,712, it showed.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb the number of daily infections.

Turkey to receive 3M CoronaVac vaccine doses

An infectious disease expert serving on Turkey’s medical board says an experimental vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac showed an efficacy rate of 91,25 percent based on early results of late-stage trials in the country.

CoronaVac is a so-called inactivated vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech.

Dr. Serhat Unal announced the initial results Thursday following randomised trials involving 7,371 volunteers and said the vaccine was safe.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the results were the first to be announced for CoronaVac.

Sinovac had delayed announcement of results from late-stage trials to January.

Koca said the first shipment of three million doses of CoronaVac would be shipped to Turkey on Sunday and arrive Monday.

Africa CDC: New virus variant emerges in Nigeria

Another new variant of the virus has emerged in Nigeria, Africa’s top public health official said Thursday, but further investigation is needed.

“It’s a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa,” the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters.

He said the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in that country, will be analysing more samples.

“Give us some time ... It’s still very early,” he said.

The alert about the new variant was based on two or three genetic sequences, he said, but that and South Africa’s alert late last week were enough to prompt an emergency meeting of the Africa CDC this week.

The news comes as infections surge again in parts of the African continent.

Serbia begins vaccination drive, with PM first in line

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Serbia's first vaccine shot on Thursday, kicking off a mass inoculation drive with doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Some 4,875 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines were flown on Tuesday to Serbia, making it the first country in the Balkans to acquire shots against the virus.

"I'm honoured to be able to do this for my country and be the first one, paving the way for other citizens (to be vaccinated)," Brnabic said after being inoculated at the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera in Belgrade.

Brnabic said shipments of China's Sinopharm vaccines and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines were expected to arrive in the country soon, but did not give any specific time line.

Worried Morocco bans parties to stem holiday virus spread

Morocco has imposed a curfew, closed restaurants in major cities and banned public and private gatherings for three weeks — including the usually festive New Year's Eve — to curb the spread of the virus.

The curfew between 2000 GMT and 0500 GMT went into effect Wednesday night and is set to last until Jan. 13.

All restaurants in the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and Tangier must close for that period, according to government orders this week. Elsewhere, restaurants, coffee shops, shops and supermarkets will have to close at 1900 GMT.

Morocco has reported more than 7,000 virus-related deaths and more than 420,000 cases, the highest in the region and second-highest official figures in Africa.

Indonesia issues UK travel ban over coronavirus variant