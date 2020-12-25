Ethiopia has arrested five senior local officials in connection with security issues in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, a day after gunmen killed more than 100 people in the area.

Scores of people died on Wednesday in the latest bout of ethnically motivated killings in the Metekel zone.

The latest massacre came after a visit to the region by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who held a public consultation on ways of ending the killings.

Ethiopia's military killed 42 people allegedly among those responsible for massacring more than 100 civilians in a troubled western part of the country, local officials said on Thursday.

The federal troops also seized firearms and arrows during the operation, the government of the Benishangul-Gumuz region said, after gunmen waged the brutal pre-dawn assault on Wednesday in which dozens were also injured.

"The Ethiopia Defence Force has destroyed 42 anti-peace forces who attacked civilians yesterday" in the Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz, the regional government said in a statement.

Contests over land and resources in Benishangul-Gumuz have spurred violence between ethnic groups, and Wednesday's massacre was just the latest gruesome atrocity in the region in recent months.

Ethnic violence has been a persistent problem under Prime Minister Abiy, came to power in 2018 on the back of popular protests and was last year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The massacre in the Benishangul-Gumuz region is very tragic," Abiy said in a Twitter post on Thursday, conceding the government's efforts to solve the problem "had not yielded results".

The government sent a "joint force" to the region "to solve the problem", Abiy said, without elaborating on the composition of the deployment.

Worsening attacks

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a government-affiliated but independent body which first reported the massacre, said no security or police forces were stationed in the area when the attack occurred.