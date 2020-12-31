By popular vote of the British public, Khabib Nurmagomedov has clinched his latest award and has been crowned the BBC’s World Sport Star of the Year in its annual event recognising outstanding achievement in sport.

This marks an end to what has been an emotional year for the mixed martial arts star who lost his father, mentor, and best friend to coronavirus in the spring, before retiring undefeated and undisputed after a dominant submission victory over Justin Gaethje in October, leaving the sport of MMA as the pound-for-pound best fighter on the UFC roster and making a powerful argument for even being considered as the greatest of all time in the sport.

Khabib’s award is not just a triumph for the sport of MMA, which has steadily gained traction to unseat boxing as the most popular combat sport, but it is also a victory for minorities in a year that has seen mass protests and riots against racial discrimination across Europe and North America, and a period that has seen the demonisation of Muslim refugees fleeing war and persecution.

Khabib’s qualities are worthy of recognition

Khabib is one of those rare sporting phenoms who, as I argued earlier this year, transcends the sport he competes in. His status as an unabashedly Muslim champion stems from not only his dominant athletic performance but his character and his public image as a practising and conservative Muslim. He regularly speaks of his Islamic values, refusing to allow alcohol to be placed in front of him at press conferences, and averting his gaze from the scantily clad showgirls sports promotions love to use to draw on sex appeal.

His humble and pious conduct has endeared him to the hearts of millions of Muslim fans around the world, fans who feel under attack because of their identities as Muslims. However, he has also garnered praise from many non-Muslims, including fellow athletes and former rivals, who praised the Dagestani for his charitable donations and initiatives.

Notably, he also rebuked Saudi Arabian authorities early this year by telling them to spend the extravagant $100 million purse they offered him to fight a rematch with defeated Conor McGregor on charity instead.

It is through these and many other acts that Khabib has become an excellent ambassador for Muslims, a global faith community that has consistently been at the sharp end of Western violence, dehumanised in the media, and the butt of crude and vulgar jokes in European magazines.

Rather than taking aim at and satirising the powerful, the machinery of Western society instead targets and belittles an already weak and marginalised community, mirroring the European antisemitism of the late 19th and early 20th centuries that culminated in the Holocaust.

Amongst this cacophony of anti-Muslim hatred and vitriol, Khabib stands proud and strong, a champion inside and outside the cage, setting an example for Muslims and non-Muslims alike that it is possible to be at the top of your game and simultaneously to be principled, honourable, and moral. In that way alone, Khabib has rightly earned his award and stands a cut above the rest.