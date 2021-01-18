If time is a flat circle, then it's only fitting that a second Liam Neeson movie is ruling over the US box office during the pandemic.

Months after his action thriller "Honest Thief" led domestic charts, another Neeson action thriller "The Marksman" has debut at No 1 with $3.2 million in ticket sales.

Robert Lorenz directed "The Marksman," about a rancher and retired Marine living in Arizona who helps a young boy escape a Mexican drug cartel.

The film, which premiered in 1,975 locations, should rake in $3.7 million through the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday.

Open Road, the distributor behind "The Marksman," also backed "Honest Thief."

That film bowed to $3.7 million last October and ended its cinema run with $14 million in the US and $28 million globally.

"The Marksman" joins the company of "Honest Thief" and Robert De Niro's "The War With Grandpa" as some of the lowest-grossing box office toppers in modern history, highlighting the bleak reality that movie cinemas are facing amid the country's latest Covid-19 surge.

Overall, around 65 percent of US cinemas are closed due to the pandemic.

Pandemic effect

"Wonder Woman 1984" slide to second place after beating the competition for three straights weekends.