Reporting in China's Wuhan of a still burgeoning Covid-19 outbreak was allegedly stifled by authorities who did not take swift enough measures to combat the virus.

Incriminating reports from an independent panel of experts and footage from Al Jazeera released on Monday come together to paint a picture of a country that obfuscated the contagiousness and scale of the outbreak and of a slow-responding World Health Organization.

Covid-19 was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 before seeping beyond China's borders to wreak global havoc, costing more than two million lives and eviscerating economies.

Journalists stonewalled

The Qatar broadcaster said on Monday the footage – recorded by two Chinese journalists who filmed undercover from January 19 to January 22, 2020, and were unable to publish it in China – was smuggled out to its investigative unit.

The two journalists, Yang Jun and Chen Wei – whose real names Al Jazeera has decided not to disclose for their protection – were in Wuhan before a full lockdown was imposed and the number of official cases was low.

During the course of their visits to increasingly occupied hospitals and the Huanan seafood market, Jun and Wei found themselves stopped by police and security personnel several times.

The journalists were allegedly stonewalled by authorities several times during their deployment in Wuhan although they worked for Chinese state media and had acquired permission from Wuhan’s municipal media affairs department.

'I can't report with freedom'

In his diary, Jun wrote that the scale of secrecy indicated the seriousness of the virus.

"I can’t report with freedom. As long as the government institutions are involved, I am constantly followed and spied on," Jun wrote.

"Information about the outbreak is hidden in secrecy and very difficult to get. During the three days of my reporting in Wuhan, I was constantly stopped by the police and hospital personnel. So, I realised how serious the virus is and how sensitive and difficult it is to report this topic. It’s totally beyond my imagination."

The footage also reveals a general nonchalance in the public about the virus, a lack of fear and concern over the gravitas of the situation.

Jun further wrote in the diary: "When I arrive, people seem to have no fear or concern about the virus at all. Some haven’t even heard about it."

"A stall owner asks me to take off my mask. He says ‘You are obviously an over-worried outsider. Everything is fine here,'" Jun wrote.