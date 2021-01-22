WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chinese miners may remain trapped for more than two weeks
Official says it will take at least 15 days to rescue miners as debris standing in the way weighs about 70 tonnes. The miners have already spent 12 days buried under the rubble after explosion.
Chinese miners may remain trapped for more than two weeks
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province, on January 20, 2021. / AFP
January 22, 2021

Rescuers believe it could take at least another two weeks to free miners trapped underground in eastern China, dashing hopes of an imminent retrieval for a group that has already spent 12 days entombed by an explosion.

The increasingly desperate attempt to save 21 workers has been further complicated by a massive blockage that has delayed drilling efforts, according to state media.

"The obstacles are just too huge, which means we need at least another 15 days or even more to reach the miners," said Gong Haitao, deputy head of the local publicity department, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

READ MORE: Workers trapped in China gold mine send note up to rescuers

The debris standing in the way weighs about 70 tonnes, Gong said.

The blast at the Hushan mine in Shandong province sealed 22 workers hundreds of metres underground on January 10.

On Sunday, contact was made with 11 miners stuck at one location around 580 metres below the surface and much-needed food and medical supplies were lowered down to them.

One of the group of eleven was seriously injured in the initial explosion and has been confirmed dead after suffering head injuries and falling into a coma.

A twelfth miner is believed to be trapped on his own, 100 metres further down in rising waters.

For the other 10 miners, hopes are dwindling as they have not been heard from since the explosion.

Recommended

To extract the group, rescuers are trying to widen one of the shafts to eventually allow the workers to be brought up to the surface.

But progress has been slow because they are drilling through granite, according to officials.

State TV footage showed on Friday large piles of unearthed debris at the rescue site, and a drill boring down through a deep shaft.

Official news agency Xinhua reported that the miners have been trying to help search for the missing group using laser pointers and loudspeakers, but have received no reply.

Rescuers have lowered life detectors and nutrient solutions into other sections of the mine as well, without response.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

In December, 23 workers died after becoming stuck underground in the southwestern city of Chongqing.

READ MORE:China coal mine accident kills two and leaves 20 trapped

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit