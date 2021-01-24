WORLD
US 'to build on' Israel's normalisation deals with Arab countries
Joe Biden's administration will build on "the success of Israel's normalisation arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," Jake Sullivan, Biden's top security adviser, tells his Israeli counterpart.
Jake Sullivan extends an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, White House says. / AFP
January 24, 2021

The new Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and build on the country's regional normalisation agreements with Arab countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has told his Israeli counterpart. 

"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalisation arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat.

Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said. 

Israel opens embassy in UAE 

Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said, shortly after the United Arab Emirates cabinet approved the establishment of an embassy in  Tel Aviv.  

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise relations in August. 

"Today the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially been opened, with the arrival of the mission head Eitan Naeh," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will advance relations between the countries on all levels."

Normalisation agreement with Morocco 

Also on Sunday, Israel's cabinet approved a deal to upgrade ties with Morocco, the fourth Arab country to forge relations with Israel in a parting foreign policy push by the former Trump administration, Israel's N12 news reported on Sunday.

The agreement will now go to Israel's parliament for ratification.

Last month, Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan in moving towards normal relations with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Palestinians have censured the accords, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their demand for statehood.

As the Trump administration sought to isolate Israel's arch-enemy Iran, the deals were sweetened with promises of business opportunities or economic aid.

Israel's new partners have also enjoyed bilateral benefits from Washington, in Rabat's case, US recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Israel's Economy Ministry announced on Sunday that the countries have reached an agreement to promote trade and economic collaboration in fields including regulation and innovation.

The ministry said both sides were interested in signing the deal in about two weeks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
