TÜRKİYE
Three earthquakes hit Turkey’s Aegean coast, no damages reported
Magnitude 5.1, 4.8 and 5.1 temblors hit off Turkey’s Izmir province. The first two were a minute apart from each other and the third occurred three hours later.
In this file photo, a worker drinks water as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 3, 2020. / Reuters
February 1, 2021

Three earthquakes above have hit western Turkey off the country's Aegean Sea coast.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Monday said on its website that the first quake measured a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of 20.69 kilometres off Karaburun district in Izmir province. 

A minute later, a 4.8-magnitude quake hit the same region at a depth of 7 km.

Three hours later, another 5.1 magnitude hit the same location.

All three earthquakes were followed by multiple tremors.

Turkey, geographically, is crossed by fault lines and prone to earthquakes. 

Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Izmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others. 

SOURCE:AA
