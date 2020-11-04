Fast News

Turkey's disaster agency says all search-and-rescue efforts are over in Izmir province after the deadly quake last week.

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 3, 2020. (Reuters)

All search-and-rescue efforts were officially over in Izmir province, Turkey after a magnitude-6.6 earthquake shook the country's Aegean region, Turkish authorities have announced.

On Twitter, Mehmet Gulluoglu, the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, thanked the disaster workers and volunteers who served in the search-and-rescue efforts in the province.

The death toll from last week's powerful earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region has risen to 114, authorities said early on Wednesday.

As many as 137 victims are still receiving treatment, while 898 have been discharged from hospitals, according to AFAD.

READ MORE: 4-year-old Ayda was saved by the 'triangle of life' say Turkey rescuers

A total of 1,621 aftershocks, 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4, have been recorded since Friday's magnitude-6.6 quake rattled Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city and home to more than 4.3 million people, the agency said.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including the magnitude 7.6 Marmara quake in 1999.

Another earthquake jolts Turkey’s Aegean region

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region early on Wednesday.

AFAD said the latest quake occurred at 0224GMT at a depth of 8 kilometres.

It struck 9.61 kilometres off the coast of Kusadasi on Turkey’s Aegean coast, the region also jolted by Friday’s magnitude-6.6 quake that rattled Izmir and has so far claimed 113 lives and injured 1,035 people.

READ MORE: Search and rescue continue after strong quake rattles Turkey, Greece

Source: TRTWorld and agencies