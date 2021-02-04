Indian authorities have reportedly lodged a complaint after Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg tweeted a link containing information on how to support the ongoing farmers protest in India.

The tweet in question appears to have had a "toolkit" that has been circulating on social media and the document was tweeted out by many others before Thunberg shared it. She deleted that tweet and later reportedly shared an updated version of the toolkit.

There has been no official statement from the Delhi Police yet. A Delhi Police spokesperson told Anadolu Agency that he has no details to offer regarding the development.

In the aftermath of this development, Thunberg said she still “supports their peaceful protest."

“No amount of hate, threats, or violations of human rights will ever change that,” she wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Police's FIR against Thunberg has charged her with Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), India Today reported on Thursday.

But Reuters correspondent Devjyot Ghoshal said on Twitter on Thursday that "nobody has been named in the FIR."

The celebrity tweets triggered an online storm in India, where the protests have become the biggest challenge to Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he took power in 2014.

Protests since November

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating on the outskirts of Delhi since November against laws meant to liberalise the agriculture sector. Farmers claim the new rules will threaten their livelihoods.

Farmers demand the withdrawal of new agriculture laws that they say benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.

Modi's government denies this, saying that the reforms open up new opportunities for farmers.

While the protests went on peacefully since they began in November, they turned violent on January 26, when farmers broke through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, injuring at least 400 police officers.

The government has now cut off the internet at the protesting sites, installed iron nails and put a barbed wire to barricade the protesting areas.

