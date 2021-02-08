Johnson & Johnson will speed up deliveries of its Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa, a senior government official has said, after the country suspended plans to roll out AstraZeneca shots due to disappointing trial data.

Health Ministry Deputy Director General Anban Pillay told state broadcaster SABC on Monday that the first J&J doses could arrive around the end of the week, whereas officials had previously said deliveries would start in the second quarter.

J&J said it was in advanced discussions with South Africa about "potential additional collaborations" to combat Covid-19.

"We hope to be able to share more details in the coming days," it said.

Preliminary trial data showing the AstraZeneca shot offers only "minimal protection" against mild-to-moderate illness caused by the dominant coronavirus variant in South Africa is a blow to the continent's immunisation plans.

READ MORE: South Africa suspends rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

Service providers bid

The Health Ministry called on Monday for bids from service providers to import, store and distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

Service providers can bid to either import the vaccine or offer logistical services for the rollout, or both, the request for proposals issued on the Department of Health's website said.

People over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions will be vaccinated in the second phase. Large pharmacies and logistics companies are expected to apply to offer storage and distribution services.

READ MORE: Bad news for vaccines after UK Covid-19 variant mutates again

Malawi, Uganda reviewing AstraZeneca rollout

Media reported that Malawi was also reviewing whether to proceed with an AstraZeneca rollout and a Ugandan Health Ministry spokesperson said the government there would seek guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The more contagious variant first identified in South Africa late last year is believed to have spread to nine other African countries, according to a WHO epidemiological report last week.

Although the trial by researchers at a Johannesburg university did not assess whether the vaccine protects against severe Covid-19 from the 501Y.V2 variant, the government is holding talks with local and international scientists to decide how to proceed.

Residents of Johannesburg's Soweto township said the trial results were a big setback.