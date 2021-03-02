A wedding. Celebrating a new birth. Coming together as family and friends. These are occasions most people expect to feel at their safest and happiest. However – and for many across largely Muslim countries in Africa and Asia – these can also be emotionally devastating and life threatening events where a moment of joy can easily turn to anguish and misery in a few short seconds. These countries are subject to the almost arbitrary power to kill enjoyed by powerful developed nations engaged in the “war on terror”.

Such terror described above is like that being experienced by two Yemeni families who have lost 34 family members between them, including 17 children, at the hands of American drone pilots. The Al-Ameri and Al-Taysi families have now sought the legal intervention of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to ensure their safety and that of their community.

But what are the chances the militarily powerful, economically advanced, and diplomatically influential states of this world will ever be effectively held to account? Sadly, the chances are slim, even if the fight is a necessarily important one.

A 'world police'?

Whenever shocking crimes are committed against individuals or communities by repressive regimes or belligerent state and non-state actors, it is common to hear the aggrieved complaining about breaches of “international law”.

Look no further than Israel’s repeated violations of the laws of armed conflict against the Palestinian population it brutalises daily, or the plight of the Rohingya that has seen hundreds of thousands flee rape and murder in Myanmar, or the continuing mass murder of the Syrian people by the Assad regime. In each case, you will see activists, lawyers, and journalists accuse various actors of violating international law.

But what is international law? Usually, laws most people come into contact with in their day-to-day lives are formulated by political legislators (whether democratically elected or despotically imposed) and are enforced by state authorities.

However, there is no international government, and so international law is largely composed of treaties that signatory states agree to be bound by (and by extension does not necessarily bind non-signatories) and by customary international law, the norms and practices adopted by international actors in their interactions with one another.

Without a government and a “world police”, however, international law is incredibly hard to enforce against powerful countries. Perhaps the most serious attempt at international law enforcement came by way of the United States and its insistence that it would militarily enforce its vision of what global norms and laws should be. In the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, the US embarked upon two wars, first in Afghanistan in 2001, and then in Iraq in 2003 – neither war has ended.

This sense of moral superiority and the right to inflict violence to “punish” those who did not follow Washington’s way was satirically mocked by the creators of South Park who released “Team America: World Police” in 2004. While that was obviously intended as a tongue-in-cheek parody of American foreign policy, it is accurate in depicting how Washington saw itself as a nation 'above' all other nations, even though international law acknowledges that states are each other’s equals. The reality is some states are more equal than others, and yet other states are so powerful that no one can tell them what to do.