Investigators in the US state of Ohio are probing the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in a confrontation caught on body-camera footage that appeared to show her lunging at two people with a knife.

Tuesday's incident sparked street protests in Ohio's largest city hours after a Minneapolis jury convicted a white former police officer there of murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck.

Authorities declined to name the girl. But family members and Franklin County Children Services have identified her as Ma'Khia Bryant, aged 16.

The officer who opened fire was not identified but appears from the video to be white. The chief said he "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation.

In a rare move, Columbus city police released body-camera video of shooting hours after it occurred.

The interim police chief, Michael Woods, said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) had opened an inquiry into the case, which began when officers responded at 4:44 p.m. ET (2044 GMT) to an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing at a home on the city's southeast side.

READ MORE: Biden: 'Systemic racism' in US a 'stain on nation's soul'

Killed 'like a dog on the street'

A spokesman for the Ohio BCI confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation was under way.

"She was a good kid, she was loving," Hazel Bryant, who identified herself as Ma'Khia's aunt, told reporters on Tuesday, according to a video posted to Twitter.

"She didn't deserve to die like a dog on the street," Bryant said.

Bryant, who could not immediately be reached on Wednesday, told the Columbus Dispatch newspaper that the teenager lived in a foster home and became involved in an altercation with someone at the residence.

Franklin County Children Services said in a statement posted to Twitter that Ma'Khia was a foster child in the agency's care. The Children Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Woods said the video, which he said shows Bryant trying to stab both women, was released to the public within hours of the incident in the interest of transparency.

READ MORE: Investigation ordered after US police pepper-spray Black army officer