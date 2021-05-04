Twitter has banned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, known for her ardent support of right-wing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing her of violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.

Ranaut issued a tweet on Monday in which she urged Modi to resort to gangster tactics to "tame" West Bengal's chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose regional party defeated Modi's Hindu nationalists in elections over the weekend to retain control of the state government in Kolkata.

Ranaut's tweet referred to Banerjee as a "monster" and urged Modi to become a "super gundai" (super thug) of "early 2000s" in his fight against her –– apparently referring to Gujarat state's anti-Muslims riots, when Modi was chief minister, and in which some 1,000 people, mostly Muslims were massacred.

Following the election, Banerjee's party was accused of violent attacks on its defeated opponents, which it denies.

Twitter cites 'hateful conduct policy'

Confirming that Ranaut's account had been suspended, Twitter explained its policy on Tuesday.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy."

"Suspension is go-stand-in-the-corner like punishment," Afreen Fatima, an activist wrote on Twitter.

"Kangana should be dragged to court. While Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid are in jail under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and they did not even say a word that was calling for violence or even problematic. Hindu privilege is a thing!"