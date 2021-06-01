Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed Canada's grief while pledging "concrete action" in support of indigenous communities after remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at an old boarding school.

"As a dad, I can't imagine what it would feel like to have my kids taken away from me," Trudeau told a news conference Monday. "And as prime minister, I am appalled by the shameful policy that stole indigenous children from their communities."

"Think of their communities that never saw them again. Think of their hopes, their dreams, their potential, of all they would have accomplished, all they would have become," he said.

"All of that was taken away."

Trudeau, who has made reconciliation with Canada's nearly 1.7 million indigenous people a priority of his government since coming to power in 2015, said he would speak with his ministers to shore up "next and further things we need to do to support (residential school) survivors and the community."

Excavating school burial sites across Canada, as many have urged, he also said, "is an important part of discovering the truth."

"Canada will be there to support indigenous communities as we discover the extent of this trauma and trying to give opportunities for families and communities to heal."

Ground-penetrating radar used

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc tribe said last week it had used ground-penetrating radar to confirm the remains of the students who attended a school near Kamloops, British Columbia.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was the largest of 139 boarding schools set up in the late 19th century to assimilate Canada's indigenous peoples, with up to 500 students registered and attending at any one time.

It was operated by the Catholic church on behalf of the Canadian government from 1890 to 1969, before Ottawa took over its administration and closed it a decade later.

Official records showed only 50 deaths at the school, where a principal once pleaded for more funds to properly feed students.

Children shoes tiny tributes

As the nation mourned, flags atop government buildings were lowered to half-mast over the weekend.

Row upon row of children's shoes were left in front of parliament in Ottawa and on steps outside government offices and churches in several cities, forming makeshift memorials.