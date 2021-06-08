POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Debbie Hewitt to become English football’s first female chair in 158 years
Football Association’s decision to nominate the experienced businesswoman follows Greg Clarke’s resignation over racist remarks.
English FA appoints first woman to lead the organisation. / AP
June 8, 2021

The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of the game’s original national body created 158 years ago.

The experienced businesswoman is set to join the English FA in January, 14 months after Greg Clarke resigned during fallout from making offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality at a parliamentary hearing.

Hewitt said in an FA statement she would "relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a very positive force for good throughout the game and across society.”

The FA said its ruling council will be asked to formally ratify Hewitt’s appointment at a July 22 meeting.

Hewitt will join an organisation which is weighing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup jointly with the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
