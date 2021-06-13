Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he expected his summit this week with US President Joe Biden to help establish dialogue between the two countries and to restore personal contacts, the Interfax news agency reported.

Biden will meet Putin on June 16 in Geneva for a summit amid strained bilateral relations on a wide array of issues.

"To restore our personal contacts, relations, to establish direct dialogue, to create really functioning mechanisms in those areas that represent mutual interests...," Interfax quoted Putin on Sunday as saying in an excerpt from an interview with state television to be aired later.

Exchange of cybercriminals

Putin said Russia would be ready to hand over cybercriminals to the United States if Washington did the same for Moscow and the two powers reached an agreement to that effect.

The White House has said that Joe Biden will bring up ransomware cyberattacks emanating from Russia at the summit with Putin in Geneva.

"If we agree to extradite criminals, then, of course, Russia will do that, we will do that, but only if the other side, in this case, the United States, agrees to the same and will extradite the criminals in question to the Russian Federation," Putin was quoted as saying.