Tunisia's biggest party, Ennahda, has called for political dialogue to get the country out of crisis after it accused the president of a coup after he sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament.

Opponents of President Kais Saied, said late on Tuesday they were ready for early elections while warning against an "autocratic regime".

The moderate religious Ennahdha party, which was the strongest group in the coalition government, has labelled Sunday's power grab a "coup d'etat", while the US, EU, Turkey and other powers have also voiced strong concern.

Ennahdha on Tuesday said that, "for the sake of the democratic path", it is "ready to go to early legislative and presidential elections" while warning "that any delay is not used as a pretext to maintain an autocratic regime".

The party also accused Saied of having "worked with undemocratic forces to overturn the constitutional rights of elected officials, and replace them with members of his own chosen cabal".

Noureddine B'Hiri, a senior Ennahdha leader, said the party had "decided to campaign peacefully to defeat" the president's plans, saying "national solidarity" was needed.

But before any elections, "parliament should resume its activities and the military end its control", B'Hiri told AFP.

Earlier on Tuesday after Ennahda issued instructions to its supporters through party branches not to resume a sit-in outside parliament and to avoid protests, in a reversal of an earlier call by its leader Rached Ghannouchi to take to the streets.

Though some senior party members wanted to retain a street presence, its leaders decided to avoid any further escalation and allow a period of calm, two Ennahda officials said.

The area outside the parliament building, the site on Monday of confrontations between hundreds of supporters of Ennahda and Saied, was empty on Tuesday morning.

Ennahda's supporters left the parliament on Monday evening and have not returned.

Saied meets with council

Meanwhile, Tunisian President Kais Saied called on his countrymen not to heed calls for chaos, amid tension over his recent move to sack the prime minister and assume all executive powers.

Do not "fall behind those who advocate for chaos", Saied was quoted as saying during a meeting with representatives of the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday evening.

The Tunisian Presidency said in a separate statement that Saied reiterated during the meeting his respect of the constitution and the rule of law.

The statement said he expressed "his keenness to respect the constitution and its requirements, to impose the law on everyone, and to guarantee the independence of the judiciary at this delicate stage in Tunisia's history".

The statement also underlined the independence of the judicial authority ''and the necessity to distance it from all political disputes''.