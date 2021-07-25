Fast News

Tunisia's Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi accuses President Saied of 'a coup against the revolution and constitution' after the latter suspends the country's parliaments and dismisses the government.

In a photo taken from the television station of President Kais Saied, Presidnet Saied announces, the dissolution of parliament and Prime Minister Mechichi's government on July 25, 2021 at Carthage Palace, Tunis, Tunisia. (AFP)

Tunisia's president has dismissed the government and froze parliament in a dramatic escalation of the country's political crisis following a day of protests around the country that his opponents labelled a coup.

President Kais Saied said on Sunday he would assume executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister, in the biggest challenge yet to a 2014 constitution that split powers between president, prime minister and parliament.

Tunisians rose up in revolution in 2011 against decades of autocracy, installing a democratic system that ensured new freedoms but has not delivered economic prosperity.

"Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, treachery and robbery of the rights of the people," Saied said in a statement carried on state media.

"I warn any who think of resorting to weapons... and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets," he added.

Soon after the statement, cars filled the streets of Tunis in defiance of a Covid-19 curfew, as supporters of Saied honked horns and cheered from the windows.

The president has been enmeshed in political disputes with Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi for over a year, as the country grapples with an economic crisis, a looming fiscal crunch and a flailing response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker accuses president of coup

Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, the biggest in parliament, accused Saied of launching "a coup against the revolution and constitution" in a phone call to Reuters.

"We consider the institutions still standing, and the supporters of the Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution," he added, raising the prospect of confrontations between supporters of Ennahda and Saied.

In his statement, Saied said his actions were in line with Article 80 of the constitution, and also cited the article to suspend the immunity of members of parliament.

Disputes over Tunisia's constitution were intended to be settled by a constitutional court. However, seven years after the constitution was approved, the court has yet to be installed after disputes over the appointment of judges.

Saied and the parliament were both elected in separate popular votes in 2019, while Mechichi took office last summer, replacing another short-lived government.

Cradle of 'Arab Spring'

The cradle of the ‘Arab Spring’, Tunisia’s 2011 Jasmine revolution secured a hard-fought democratic transition. However, unemployment rates remain high and frustration lingers as economic progress has yet to materialise.

On December 17, 2010, a twenty-six-year-old Tunisian fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi set fire to himself in protest outside a government office in the dreary centre-west town of Sidi Bouzid, after a policewoman humiliated him while confiscating his wares, claiming he had no permit to engage in street vending.

In a matter of days, his act of defiance set off a revolutionary movement that rippled across the Middle East and North Africa, toppling authoritarian regimes in what became popularly known as the ‘Arab Spring’.

On January 14, 2011, nationwide protests led by collective actions by workers ousted Tunisia’s long-serving autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, in what was dubbed the Jasmine revolution. In Egypt, crowds forced Hosni Mubarak from power after three decades as president. Uprisings shook Libya, Syria, Bahrain and Yemen.

