When Katie Ledecky finally saw that familiar number next to her name, the emotions have flooded to the surface at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

She tumbled over the lane rope to hug her runner-up teammate.

She let out an uncharacteristic scream toward the American cheering section in the mostly empty arena. Finally, as the tears seemed ready to flow, she pulled the goggles back down over her eyes before exiting the pool.

On her third try at these Olympics, Ledecky finally touched first.

Bouncing back from the worst finish of her brilliant Olympic career, Ledecky claimed the first-ever gold medal in the women’s 1,500-metre freestyle on Wednesday.

About an hour earlier, she was blown away by Australia's Terminator, Ariarne Titmus, who made it 2-for-2 in their rivalry with a victory in the 200 free.

Ledecky didn’t even win a medal, the first time that’s ever happened to her in an Olympic race. She was far behind all the way, never getting any higher than her fifth-place finish.

“After the 200, I knew I had to turn the page very quickly,” Ledecky said. “In the warm-down pool I was thinking of my family. Kind of each stroke I was thinking of my grandparents.”

Her voice choked with emotion. She crunched her eyes trying not to cry.

“They’re the toughest four people I know,” Ledecky said, “and that’s what helped me get through that.”

The metric mile wasn’t quite the breeze that everyone expected, given Ledecky's longtime dominance in an event that was finally added to the Olympic program for these games. She built a big lead right from the start, then worked hard to hold off American teammate Erica Sullivan’s blazing finish.

But it was Ledecky touching first in 15 minutes, 37.39 seconds. Sullivan claimed the silver (15:41.41), while the bronze went to Germany’s Sarah Kohler (15:42.91).

“I think people maybe feel bad for me that I’m not winning everything and whatever, but I want people to be more concerned about other things going on in the world, people that are truly suffering,” Ledecky said. “I’m just proud to bring home a gold medal to Team USA.”

Also winning on a busy day at the pool:

- Britain captured its first gold medal in the men's 4x200 freestyle relay since 1908, blowing away the field with a powerhouse group that included the top two finishers in the 200 free individual race, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott. The Americans failed to win a medal in the relay for the first time other than the boycotted Moscow Games in 1980.

- Japan’s Yui Ohashi completed her sweep of the women's individual medley with a victory in the 400, holding off a pair of American teenagers.

- Kristof Milak of Hungary romped to a dominating, but rather nerve-wracking, victory in the men's 200 butterfly after hastily changing out a torn suit just before the race.

Titmus secured her place as one of the game's biggest stars and gave the Australian women their third individual swimming gold with an Olympic record of 1:53.50, adding to her thrilling triumph in the 400 free.

In her first victory, Titmus conserved her energy over the first half, then rallied to pass Ledecky with the second-fastest performance in history.

Ledecky settled for silver and set her sights on redemption in the 200.

Nowhere to be found

Instead, she was nowhere to be found.

The defending Olympic champion made the first flip in seventh place and finished in 1:55.21, nearly 2 seconds behind the winner.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong led much of the race before hanging on to take the silver in 1:53.92. The bronze went to Canada's Penny Oleksiak in 1:54.70.