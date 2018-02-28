Nineties pop royalty the Spice Girls have been invited to the spring wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle, according to band member Mel B.

The singer, also known as Scary Spice, told a US talk show that “us five Spice Girls,” had all received invitations.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and fifth in line to the throne, will tie the knot with Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, a royal palace for almost 1,000 years.

Asked on Tuesday’s edition of talk show The Real if the group would perform at the reception, Mel B threw a stack of papers in the air before replying: “I need to go, I‘m going to get fired."