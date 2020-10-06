Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary election results, which took place on Sunday, have been declared invalid after mass protests erupted throughout the country.

The decision by the country's Central Election Commission came on Tuesday shortly after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said he ordered a thorough investigation into possible election violations.

Ahead of the announcement, opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan had seized several government buildings in Bishkek, the country's capital, freed the ex-president from jail and announced plans to oust the president and form a new government.

Kyrgyz opposition politician and former senior security official Kursan Asanov also took over as acting interior minister, a ministry spokesman said.

Invalid election

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan’s election body announced the first official results to choose 120 new members of parliament.

According to the preliminary results, voter turnout was around 55 percent and four political parties out of 16 passed the seven percent threshold to enter parliament: the Birimdik (Unity) Party, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) Party, Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun (All) Kyrgyzstan Party.

Supporters of 12 political parties that reportedly failed to exceed the seven percent threshold set by the Central Election Commission for entry into parliament protested in Ala-Too Square in the capital, demanding that the election results be cancelled.

Public outcry

Public rallies started in several cities across Kyrgyzstan on Monday night as thousands of people protested the results of a parliamentary election.

Police used water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to force their way through the gates of the building.

One person has been killed and 590 wounded in the clashes, the government said.

Burnt out cars littered Bishkek on Tuesday morning.

Around 2,000 protesters broke into the government and security headquarters in Bishkek to free a former president from custody.

Protesters broke into the headquarters of State Committee on National Security and freed former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term this year on corruption charges after falling out with Jeenbekov, his successor.

The main government building, known as the White House, briefly caught fire before emergency services put out the blaze.

Seen as pro-Russian, Jeenbekov described their actions as a bid by some political forces to seize power illegally, but said the authorities did not rule out holding another vote as public rallies started in several cities across the country.

Debris from inside, including government papers, and office furniture, was strewn outside after protesters ransacked parts of it.