At least 34 people have been killed in two separate suicide bombings in Afghanistan that targeted a military base and a provincial chief.

In eastern Ghazni province, 31 soldiers were killed and 24 others wounded when the attacker drove a military humvee truck full of explosives onto an army commando base before detonating the car bomb, according to an official in Afghanistan’s National Security Council, who spoke anonymously because he was not permitted to speak directly to the media.

Ghazni provincial health department chief, Zahir Shah Nikmal, also confirmed the death toll and casualty figures from the attack.

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry released a statement claiming 10 soldiers were killed and nine wounded. The ministry also offered a different account of what happened than the official at the National Security Council, saying the vehicle exploded near the army base after security forces opened fire on the car. It was not immediately clear why there was a discrepancy.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a suicide bombing took place, though he did not provide further details.

In southern Afghanistan, another suicide car bomber targeted the convoy of a provincial council chief in Zubal, killing at least three people and wounding 21 others, including children, according to provincial spokesman Gul Islam Sial.

The provincial council chief, Attajan Haqbayat, survived the attack on Sunday with minor injuries, though one of his bodyguards was among those killed, said provincial police spokesman Hikmatullah Kochai.