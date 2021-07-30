Michel-Ange Flori, the owner of a French street advertising business, decided to use some of his billboards for what he called an exercise in political satire: posting a picture showing President Emmanuel Macron dressed like Adolf Hitler.

Macron's personal lawyers and his party have now filed legal complaints alleging that the depictions were a public insult, and Flori said he has been contacted by police acting on the complaint.

Test for Macron after supporting Charlie Hebdo

The case has turned into a test of where France draws the line between freedom of expression and being offensive.

That resonates particularly in a country where the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine published caricatures insulting Prophet Mohammad, originally in 2006, that most Muslims see as blasphemous.

The French state defended the magazine's right to publish.

"We will not give up on cartoons and drawings, even if others back down," Macron said on October 21 last year in a speech to honour school teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by a Chechen teenager who wanted to avenge Paty's use of the caricatures in a class on freedom of expression.

Flori put up the Macron billboards in response to a law adopted by parliament this month barring people from some public venues unless they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or can show a fresh negative test.

Some of Macron's opponents say the rules trample on civil liberties and accuse the president of acting like a dictator; the administration argues that it needs to encourage greater vaccination rates.