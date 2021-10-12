North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea that is destabilising the peninsula.

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim said in a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency KCNA.

Kim made the remarks standing in front of a variety of weapons, including a Hwasong-16 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), photos in the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed.

The Hwasong-16 is North Korea's largest ICBM and was unveiled at a military parade in October 2020, but not yet test fired.

"We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty," he said.

Accelerating arms race

The two Koreas have been in an accelerating arms race, with both sides testing increasingly advanced short-range ballistic missiles and other hardware.

South Korea recently test fired its first submarine-launched ballistic missile, plans to build major new weapons include aircraft carriers, and has bought American-made F-35 stealth fighters.