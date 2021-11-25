Some 230 migrants have forced their way through the border from Belarus with the help of Belarusian border guards but were immediately sent back across.

In a statement released on Thursday, Polish border guards said the migrants "threw rocks and sticks at Polish forces" as Belarusian forces used lasers and strobe lighting to try and blind Polish officers.

"They destroyed the fence and a group of 232 people made their way several metres into Polish territory," border guard spokesperson Anna Michalska told the Polish news agency PAP.

"The officers instructed them to leave Polish territory and escorted them to the border demarcation," she said, adding the incident happened late Wednesday.

The border guard spokesperson also said five migrants were taken to hospital suffering from "exhaustion".

The border guards said there were a total of 375 attempted crossings from Belarus on Wednesday.

