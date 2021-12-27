Hardline Hindu vigilante groups have disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months.

The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the vandalising of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ at Ambala in Haryana, a northern state governed by Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), The Hindu newspaper said on Monday.

It also reported activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency and Hinduism's holiest city.

Anoop Shramik, a social activist in Varanasi, told Reuters news agency that he saw about two dozen people burning the Santa Claus.

Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment.

On Saturday, Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar, eastern Assam, after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal – a right-wing group with close ties to BJP, forced their way into a church, NDTV, a local news channel reported.

READ MORE: India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit