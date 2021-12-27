WORLD
Right-wing Hindu groups wreak havoc on Christmas celebrations in India
Leader of the main opposition Congress party and prominent members of minority Christian groups urged Modi to act after groups vandalised a statue of Jesus Christ, burned a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations.
Since PM Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups launched small-scale attacks on religious minorities. / AP
December 27, 2021

Hardline Hindu vigilante groups have disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months.

The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the vandalising of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ at Ambala in Haryana, a northern state governed by Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), The Hindu newspaper said on Monday.

It also reported activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency and Hinduism's holiest city.

Anoop Shramik, a social activist in Varanasi, told Reuters news agency that he saw about two dozen people burning the Santa Claus.

Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment.

On Saturday, Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar, eastern Assam, after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal – a right-wing group with close ties to BJP, forced their way into a church, NDTV, a local news channel reported.

Leader of the main opposition Congress party and prominent members of minority Christian groups urged Modi to act.

Elias Vaz, national vice-president of the All India Catholic Union, also condemned the latest incidents.

"The strength of India is in its diversity and the people who have done this at Christmas are the real anti-nationals," Vaz said.

Consolidation of right-wing Hindu groups with Modi

Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched small-scale attacks on religious minorities, saying their action is to prevent religious conversions.

Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge freedom of belief and related rights that the Indian constitution guarantees to minorities.

Christians and Muslims together account for nearly 16 percent of India's 1.37 billion people.

SOURCE:Reuters
