Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd chose to do nothing as the 46-year-old Black man suffered a "slow and agonising death".

In opening arguments Monday, prosecutor Samantha Trepel said the defendants ignored their own training and pleas from bystanders who were concerned about Floyd's welfare.

"They watched as Mr. Floyd suffered a slow and agonising death," Trepel said, urging the jury to hold the three men accountable "for choosing to do nothing and watch a man die."

"They chose to ignore what they saw and heard, showing "deliberate indifference to (Floyd's) serious medical needs.", she said.

The men are on trial for their roles in the May 2020 death of Floyd, whose fatal arrest was filmed by a bystander and sparked months of protests in the US against racial injustice and police brutality.

who kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for nearly 10 minutes until he passed out and died, is serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of murder.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were the three other officers involved in the arrest of Floyd for allegedly using a fake $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes.

While Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck, Kueng was on his back and Lane held his legs. Thao kept back bystanders who were telling Chauvin to get off the visibly distressed Floyd.

Failing to intervene

Thao and Kueng are also accused of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin's use of "unreasonable force" against Floyd.

Lane does not face the second charge. Video of the arrest shows that on two occasions, Lane suggested Floyd be rolled over on his side.

Other footage played by prosecutors in court showed paramedics and Lane later trying to revive Floyd inside an ambulance using chest compressions.

Floyd's brother Philonise told reporters outside the courtroom on Monday he was not only seeking justice for his murdered sibling, but fighting for an end to violence against Black people in the United States.

"I'm getting physically tired of watching individuals just like my brother being murdered every day by police," he said.