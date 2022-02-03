France's offer to send troops to Romania among wider plans to bolster NATO's ranks on the eastern flank have not been meant to provoke Russia, its foreign minister said, vowing to do everything to defuse tensions with Moscow.

Romanian and French ministers ministers held talks in Bucharest on Thursday with nine ministers from Eastern Europe and the Baltic states, including Poland, the Czech Republic, and Estonia as well as Ukraine, to discuss the crisis.

France said it also plans to send troops to Romania as part of a future NATO mission, seeking to reassure the Black Sea nation amid tensions with Russia.

They both reaffirmed that Europe was ready to impose massive sanctions on Russia should it attack Ukraine.

The United States said on Wednesday it will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to reinforce Eastern European NATO allies in the face of what Washington describes as a Russian threat to invade Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said the deployment of additional US troops in Eastern Europe was an escalation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the aim was in fact to defuse the situation.

"I don't think one can say this is a provocation, to respond to the commitments we have in the framework of NATO," Le Drian told a news conference with his Romanian counterpart.

"The fundamental subject now is to defuse tensions as quickly as possible and to do that you dissuade and discuss."

French President Emmanuel Macron was due to speak later on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third time this week.

