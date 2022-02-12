Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan dismissed Western threats of sanctions and said meetings between Sudanese and Israeli officials were part of security cooperation rather than political in nature.

"This is a legitimate matter for these agencies, and it is no secret that the information shared enabled us to catch several terrorist organisations located inside Sudan," Burhan said on Saturday.

Prior to the coup, the military had led steps to reach an agreement in late 2020 to normalise relations with Israel, a move also made by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

Burhan led a military coup on October 25 that ended a partnership between the army and civilian parties which was meant to lead to democratic elections, leading to months of protests as well as Western condemnation.

US officials have said they are looking into options to respond to the killing of at least 79 protesters, according to a toll by medics, and to moves to impede civilian-led government.

In his first interview on state television since the coup, Burhan said Washington was receiving inaccurate information.

"Sanctions and the threat of them are not useful," he said.

