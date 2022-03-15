At least four people have been killed and injured eight people, including a senior security official, by a car bomb in war-torn Yemen.

The explosion took place in the city of Zinjibar and targeted the convoy of Abdel Latif el Sayed, commander of the so-called Security Belt force in the southern province of Abyan, officials said on Tuesday.

The explosion damaged at least four vehicles of El Sayed’s convoy, according to security officials.

Images from the scene showed at least one white Toyota pick-up truck burnt.

Following the explosion, El Sayed spoke to local media and said he was slightly wounded in what he called a “terrorist attack.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

UAE backs Security Belt militia