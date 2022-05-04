The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold for 7.1 million pounds ($9.3 million).

It is the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia.

Auctioneer Sotheby’s sold the shirt in an online auction that began on April 20 and ended on Wednesday morning. Seven bidders vied for the garment, but Sotheby's did not identify the buyer.

"This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century," Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, Brahm Wachter, said in a statement.

Maradona scored two goals during the quarter-final in Mexico City on June 22, 1986, just four years after Britain and Argentina had fought a war over the Falkland Islands.

Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup.

Iconic match

The Argentine great’s first goal was ruled a header, but the ball had bounced off Maradona’s fist, out of sight of the referee.