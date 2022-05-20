As if American political discourse could not plumb the depths of immorality and depravity any further, the original sinner of the 21st century — George W Bush — re-emerged to show that he remains, without a doubt, one the most morally bankrupt US presidents in recent memory.

While speaking at an event on Wednesday, the gaffe-prone former president was busy denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to attack Ukraine in February. However, rather than engage in commentary about Putin, Bush engaged in the mother of all Freudian slips and said that the war was “the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”

But this was no mere gaffe — rather, this was an insight into the troubled mind and soul of a liar and war monger who is arguably behind the root reasons behind much of the Middle East’s problems today.

Pot meets kettle

Many condemn Putin’s assault on Ukraine as an act of aggression, just as he had decided to wage war against the aspirations of the Syrian public who wanted freedom from the yoke of the Assad family’s decades-long reign of terror.

But there is a very exclusive club of people on this planet who would do well to stay out of the public discourse and never rear their heads again, as they are themselves not only advocates of, but primary antagonists behind, wars of aggression. This is definitely a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

While former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is definitely a lifelong member of that club, Bush is its president for life as there is no one alive today that can possibly match his record for the mass destruction and destabilisation of entire regions, particularly the Middle East. By invading first Afghanistan in 2001 and then Iraq in 2003, Bush presided over not only two failed wars, but also a chain reaction of events that has led to a devastated region today.

It is therefore rich indeed that someone like Bush now has the temerity to criticise Putin – only to bungle even that and instead implicate himself. Even Blair has come out to criticise Putin, decrying the humanitarian catastrophe and threat to the West, and Europe in particular, unleashed by the Kremlin’s faltering war machine. While Blair played second fiddle to Bush, he is still no less culpable.

The White House’s own war criminal