Sunday, June 5, 2022

Ukraine says it controls 'half' of Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine has said its forces control half of Sievierodonetsk, as Kiev's military pushes back Russia's attempt to take the eastern city, key to the battle for the Donbass region.

But Luhansk's regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said they expected a major counter-attack from Russian forces in the coming days.

Sievierodonetsk is the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Luhansk region.

Ukraine needs 'constant' Western aid until Russia defeated: Kiev

Ukraine's deputy defence minister has stressed that the country needs continuous military support from Western countries until it defeats Moscow's forces, as the conflict continues.

"We have already entered into a protracted war and we will need constant support," Ganna Malyar told local media.

The US and European countries are attempting to help Kiev while not entering as direct belligerents. They have supplied Ukraine with millions of dollars worth of modern weaponry.

NATO holds Baltic Sea naval exercises with Finland, Sweden

NATO has kicked off a nearly two-week US-led naval exercise on the Baltic Sea with more than 7,000 sailors, airmen and marines from 16 nations, including two aspiring to join the military alliance, Finland and Sweden.

The annual BALTOPS naval exercise, initiated in 1972, is not held in response to any specific threat.

But the military alliance said that “with both Sweden and Finland participating, NATO is seizing the chance in an unpredictable world to enhance its joint force resilience and strength” together with two Nordic aspirant nations.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits front-line troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited front-line troops in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, his office said, a week after a similar trip to the northeastern Kharkiv region.

"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," the statement quoted Zelenskyy as saying, adding that he held a minute of silence for fallen troops.

Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine: Russian state media

A Russian general has been killed in eastern Ukraine, a Russian state media journalist has said, adding to the string of high-ranking military casualties sustained by Moscow.

The report, published on the Telegram messaging app by state television reporter Alexander Sladkov, did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian defence ministry.

Tanks supplied by eastern European countries destroyed in Kiev: Moscow

Russia has said that it has destroyed tanks supplied to Ukraine by eastern European countries during strikes on Kiev.

"High-precision, long-range missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the outskirts of Kiev destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles that were in hangars," Russian defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

Earlier on Sunday, Kiev's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, had said that the Ukrainian capital had been hit by "several explosions in Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts of city", the first such strikes on the capital since April 28.

Austrian Chancellor calls for intermediate EU membership for Ukraine

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has called for an intermediate stage between co-operation and full membership of the European Union for countries like Ukraine and Moldova.

The so-called "preparatory space" would allow countries to reach the standards of the European Union, similar to the European Economic Area (EEA) or the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA), Nehammer said.

"We are united by the same goal, we all want a strong, independent and economically successful Ukraine," Nehammer said in a statement issued by the chancellor's office.

Pope calls for 'real negotiations' in Ukraine conflict

Pope Francis has renewed calls for "real negotiations" to end what he called the "increasingly dangerous escalation" of the conflict in Ukraine.

"As the fury of destruction and death rages and clashes flare, fuelling an escalation that is increasingly dangerous for all, I renew my appeal to the leaders of nations: Please do not lead humanity to destruction," the pontiff said from the window of the apostolic palace in St Peter's Square.

More than a hundred days since the start of the conflict, the pope called for "real negotiations for a ceasefire and a solution" to end it .

Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied: Putin