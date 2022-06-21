The number of children forced out of school or who have seen their education disrupted in conflict- and crisis-torn countries has nearly tripled in six years to 222 million, the UN said.

That is up from 75 million children estimated to be in the same situation in 2016, the United Nations' Education Cannot Wait (ECW) programme found in a fresh report on Tuesday.

This is a "shocking, shameful number," ECW chief Yasmina Sherif told reporters, stressing that "222 million dreams" were being dashed by lacking access to uninterrupted education.

A full 78.2 million of the children are estimated to be completely out of school due to often protracted conflicts and emergencies - 54 percent of them are girls, while 17 percent are children with disabilities, the report found.

Another nearly 120 million children living in crisis-prone areas attend school but in such difficult conditions that they do not achieve minimum proficiency in mathematics or reading.

READ MORE:The world needs to step up support for Afghan refugee education in Pakistan

Protracted crises

Other children may be attaining the minimum proficiency, but cannot reach their potential due to lacking services like school meal programmes or psychosocial support for the many struggling with trauma, Sherif explained.