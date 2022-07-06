Israel says it will reopen its economic and trade office in Türkiye next month as relations began to improve between the two countries.

“The reopening of the economic attaché reflects Israel’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Türkiye,” Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We intend to soon promote a joint economic conference between the countries, after more than a decade,” she added.

Ohad Cohen, Head of the Foreign Trade Section at the Ministry of Economy, said Türkiye is “a significant economy” for Israel’s foreign trade.

“Today’s exports to Türkiye are concentrated and there is great potential for expansion. The potential inherent in the co-operation, for the benefit of the two countries,” he said.

Cohen said the reopening of the economic office will benefit around 1,540 Israeli companies that export to the Turkish market.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Israel on same page over normalisation of ties: Cavusoglu