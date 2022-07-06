WORLD
Israel set to reopen economic and trade office in Türkiye
Israel's Head of the Foreign Trade Section at the Ministry of Economy says the office will benefit around 1,540 Israeli companies that export to the Turkish market.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said Israel and Türkiye are launching a new framework to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels, including the economic front. / Reuters
July 6, 2022

Israel says it will reopen its economic and trade office in Türkiye next month as relations began to improve between the two countries.

“The reopening of the economic attaché reflects Israel’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Türkiye,” Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We intend to soon promote a joint economic conference between the countries, after more than a decade,” she added.

Ohad Cohen, Head of the Foreign Trade Section at the Ministry of Economy, said Türkiye is “a significant economy” for Israel’s foreign trade.

“Today’s exports to Türkiye are concentrated and there is great potential for expansion. The potential inherent in the co-operation, for the benefit of the two countries,” he said.

Cohen said the reopening of the economic office will benefit around 1,540 Israeli companies that export to the Turkish market. 

Important trade partners

Tel Aviv and Ankara began to take steps to improve their relations fractured on May 31, 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Turkish flotilla bound for Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

The flotilla broke a years-long Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Israel's attack on the flotilla resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

According to Israeli figures, Türkiye is the fourth most important trade partner for the Israeli economy.

Israel and Türkiye signed a free trade agreement in 1997.

SOURCE:AA
By Elif Eren
By Abhishek G Bhaya
